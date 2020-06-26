Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
615 Fredricks Ave
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
615 Fredricks Ave
615 Fredricks Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
615 Fredricks Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 Fredricks Ave have any available units?
615 Fredricks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 615 Fredricks Ave have?
Some of 615 Fredricks Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 615 Fredricks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
615 Fredricks Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Fredricks Ave pet-friendly?
No, 615 Fredricks Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 615 Fredricks Ave offer parking?
No, 615 Fredricks Ave does not offer parking.
Does 615 Fredricks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Fredricks Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Fredricks Ave have a pool?
Yes, 615 Fredricks Ave has a pool.
Does 615 Fredricks Ave have accessible units?
No, 615 Fredricks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Fredricks Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Fredricks Ave has units with dishwashers.
