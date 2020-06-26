Rent Calculator
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:06 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
609 Myrtlewood Court
609 Myrtlewood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
609 Myrtlewood Court, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This nice 3 bedroom home is close to everything. The back yard is wonderful for family fun. Encludes a Jacuzzi!
Call or Text John Raymond at 760-624-8468
3 Bedroom 2 Bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 609 Myrtlewood Court have any available units?
609 Myrtlewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 609 Myrtlewood Court have?
Some of 609 Myrtlewood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 609 Myrtlewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
609 Myrtlewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Myrtlewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 609 Myrtlewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 609 Myrtlewood Court offer parking?
No, 609 Myrtlewood Court does not offer parking.
Does 609 Myrtlewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Myrtlewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Myrtlewood Court have a pool?
No, 609 Myrtlewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 609 Myrtlewood Court have accessible units?
No, 609 Myrtlewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Myrtlewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Myrtlewood Court has units with dishwashers.
