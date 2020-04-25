530 Calle Montecito 142

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool hot tub

Unit 142 Available 07/08/20 3 Miles to Camp Pendleton! 2 BD/1 BA, Unit Laundry - Property Id: 300093



- 2 Bed

- 1 Bath

- 806 SqFt

- Granite Counters, Custom Cabinetry w/ Glass Accents, Renovated Shower Enclosure/Bath, Spacious Bedrooms

- Stainless Steel Appliances, Full Size Washer/Dryer.

- Upstairs End Unit next to a Grassy Lawn!

- Assigned Carport plus Open Parking

- Community Pool/Spa

- Close to public transportation, walking distance from the neighborhood lake and park.

- Minutes to grocery, shopping, and the beach! **3 Miles to Camp Pendleton!**



RENTS $1810/mo w/ $1810 security deposit. Water and Trash Included! Available July 8th. 24 Month Lease. Must have good credit and 2.5x monthly rent as verifiable income.



Pet Friendly - 1 or 2 pets allowed, Pet Rent $30/mo per pet. No pet deposit! NO BREED OR WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS, take advantage of this amazing opportunity!

