Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

530 Calle Montecito 142

530 Calle Montecito · (760) 407-7031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 142 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit 142 Available 07/08/20 3 Miles to Camp Pendleton! 2 BD/1 BA, Unit Laundry - Property Id: 300093

Call Today for a Showing!

- 2 Bed
- 1 Bath
- 806 SqFt
- Granite Counters, Custom Cabinetry w/ Glass Accents, Renovated Shower Enclosure/Bath, Spacious Bedrooms
- Stainless Steel Appliances, Full Size Washer/Dryer.
- Upstairs End Unit next to a Grassy Lawn!
- Assigned Carport plus Open Parking
- Community Pool/Spa
- Close to public transportation, walking distance from the neighborhood lake and park.
- Minutes to grocery, shopping, and the beach! **3 Miles to Camp Pendleton!**

RENTS $1810/mo w/ $1810 security deposit. Water and Trash Included! Available July 8th. 24 Month Lease. Must have good credit and 2.5x monthly rent as verifiable income.

Pet Friendly - 1 or 2 pets allowed, Pet Rent $30/mo per pet. No pet deposit! NO BREED OR WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS, take advantage of this amazing opportunity!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300093
Property Id 300093

(RLNE5853969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Calle Montecito 142 have any available units?
530 Calle Montecito 142 has a unit available for $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Calle Montecito 142 have?
Some of 530 Calle Montecito 142's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Calle Montecito 142 currently offering any rent specials?
530 Calle Montecito 142 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Calle Montecito 142 pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Calle Montecito 142 is pet friendly.
Does 530 Calle Montecito 142 offer parking?
Yes, 530 Calle Montecito 142 does offer parking.
Does 530 Calle Montecito 142 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Calle Montecito 142 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Calle Montecito 142 have a pool?
Yes, 530 Calle Montecito 142 has a pool.
Does 530 Calle Montecito 142 have accessible units?
No, 530 Calle Montecito 142 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Calle Montecito 142 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Calle Montecito 142 has units with dishwashers.
