530 Calle Montecito 142

Amenities
Unit 142 Available 07/08/20 3 Miles to Camp Pendleton! 2 BD/1 BA, Unit Laundry - Property Id: 300093
Call Today for a Showing!
- 2 Bed
- 1 Bath
- 806 SqFt
- Granite Counters, Custom Cabinetry w/ Glass Accents, Renovated Shower Enclosure/Bath, Spacious Bedrooms
- Stainless Steel Appliances, Full Size Washer/Dryer.
- Upstairs End Unit next to a Grassy Lawn!
- Assigned Carport plus Open Parking
- Community Pool/Spa
- Close to public transportation, walking distance from the neighborhood lake and park.
- Minutes to grocery, shopping, and the beach! **3 Miles to Camp Pendleton!**
RENTS $1810/mo w/ $1810 security deposit. Water and Trash Included! Available July 8th. 24 Month Lease. Must have good credit and 2.5x monthly rent as verifiable income.
Pet Friendly - 1 or 2 pets allowed, Pet Rent $30/mo per pet. No pet deposit! NO BREED OR WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS, take advantage of this amazing opportunity!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300093
Property Id 300093
(RLNE5853969)