5281 Village Drive.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

5281 Village Drive

5281 Village Drive · (562) 594-5595
Location

5281 Village Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5281 Village Drive · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Modern House 4bd 4ba 3 Car Garage - 5281 Village Dr., Oceanside
Designer Single Family Home
4 Bedrooms
4 Baths
Built in 2006
3640 Sq. Ft. per appraiser
Balcony
Fireplace
Ceiling Fan
Walk-in Shower and Jacuzzi in Master Bath
Granite countertops in the Kitchen
Bar area and butlers pantry
Upgraded appliances
Tile Flooring
3 car garage
Beautiful view of golf course
Community pool and park/playground

Shown By Appointment
BJ Properties (562) 594-5595

Available Now
$3,800 Rent
$3,800 Deposit

Apply On-Line:
www.bjpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE3214980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5281 Village Drive have any available units?
5281 Village Drive has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5281 Village Drive have?
Some of 5281 Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5281 Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5281 Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5281 Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5281 Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5281 Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5281 Village Drive offers parking.
Does 5281 Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5281 Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5281 Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5281 Village Drive has a pool.
Does 5281 Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 5281 Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5281 Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5281 Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

