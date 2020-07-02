All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
5115 Berryessa St
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

5115 Berryessa St

5115 Berryessa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

5115 Berryessa Street, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
5115 Berryessa St Available 05/16/20 Great Home and Neighborhood - Great Home in the community of Ridgeview at Ocean Hills. This home is a single level, three bedrooms,and a study/den. Two master suites, three and a half bathrooms. It has a large dine in kitchen with attached family room, as well as a large living room and dining room area. Hardwood and tile flooring, fireplace, inside the home laundry room. Lots of space with room to spread out, and great for entertaining. Very well taken care of landscaping and gardener is provided.
Please contact us to arrange a showing and answer any further questions you may have.

(RLNE5698726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Berryessa St have any available units?
5115 Berryessa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 5115 Berryessa St currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Berryessa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Berryessa St pet-friendly?
No, 5115 Berryessa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5115 Berryessa St offer parking?
No, 5115 Berryessa St does not offer parking.
Does 5115 Berryessa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Berryessa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Berryessa St have a pool?
No, 5115 Berryessa St does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Berryessa St have accessible units?
No, 5115 Berryessa St does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Berryessa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Berryessa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 Berryessa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 Berryessa St does not have units with air conditioning.

