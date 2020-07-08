Amenities

COZY 2 BEDROOM NEAR HARBOR IN OCEANSIDE 510 SUNSET DRIVE - Available NOW for move-in!



Cozy two bedroom, 1 bath home with large fenced yard. Near Oceanside harbor and Camp Pendleton. Home has been upgraded with hardwood flooring, newer kitchen, stainless steel appliances and much more! Great freeway access to I-5 and Hwy 76. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the landscape. Owner will consider on approval a small to medium pet with additional security deposit of $500.00. Tenant must provide proof of "renters insurance" prior to signing lease.



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,925.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice.



