510 Sunset Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

510 Sunset Drive

510 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

510 Sunset Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
COZY 2 BEDROOM NEAR HARBOR IN OCEANSIDE 510 SUNSET DRIVE - Available NOW for move-in!

Cozy two bedroom, 1 bath home with large fenced yard. Near Oceanside harbor and Camp Pendleton. Home has been upgraded with hardwood flooring, newer kitchen, stainless steel appliances and much more! Great freeway access to I-5 and Hwy 76. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the landscape. Owner will consider on approval a small to medium pet with additional security deposit of $500.00. Tenant must provide proof of "renters insurance" prior to signing lease.

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,925.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE5210130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Sunset Drive have any available units?
510 Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 510 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
510 Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 510 Sunset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 510 Sunset Drive offer parking?
No, 510 Sunset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 510 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 510 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 510 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 510 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Sunset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Sunset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

