Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
5075 Tranquil Way
Last updated February 5 2020 at 1:09 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5075 Tranquil Way
5075 Tranquil Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5075 Tranquil Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Call Andrew for info on this beautiful rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5075 Tranquil Way have any available units?
5075 Tranquil Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5075 Tranquil Way have?
Some of 5075 Tranquil Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5075 Tranquil Way currently offering any rent specials?
5075 Tranquil Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5075 Tranquil Way pet-friendly?
No, 5075 Tranquil Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 5075 Tranquil Way offer parking?
No, 5075 Tranquil Way does not offer parking.
Does 5075 Tranquil Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5075 Tranquil Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5075 Tranquil Way have a pool?
Yes, 5075 Tranquil Way has a pool.
Does 5075 Tranquil Way have accessible units?
No, 5075 Tranquil Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5075 Tranquil Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5075 Tranquil Way has units with dishwashers.
