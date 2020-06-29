All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 5069 Cascade Way #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
5069 Cascade Way #104
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

5069 Cascade Way #104

5069 Cascade Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5069 Cascade Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome in gated Community! - Newer 3 bedroom, 3 full Bath Town-home in the Gated Community of "North River". Cherry-wood Kitchen Cabinetry with Granite Counter Tops. All newer Top-of- the-line GE Stainless Steel Appliances. Built-in Entertainment Center. Central AC and Forced Heat. Over-sized 2-Car Attached Garage with storage space. Balcony with views. Community Pool & Spa. Close to Parks, Shopping and Bike Trails. Close to Camp Pendelton Back Gate.

Utilities Included: Trash

Appliances Included: refrigerator stove oven microwave dishwasher washer dryer

Cats Allowed No
Dogs Allowed No

Amenities: Garage Cable-ready Balcony Community Pool Disposal Views Air Conditioning community pool

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3815963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5069 Cascade Way #104 have any available units?
5069 Cascade Way #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5069 Cascade Way #104 have?
Some of 5069 Cascade Way #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5069 Cascade Way #104 currently offering any rent specials?
5069 Cascade Way #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5069 Cascade Way #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5069 Cascade Way #104 is pet friendly.
Does 5069 Cascade Way #104 offer parking?
Yes, 5069 Cascade Way #104 offers parking.
Does 5069 Cascade Way #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5069 Cascade Way #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5069 Cascade Way #104 have a pool?
Yes, 5069 Cascade Way #104 has a pool.
Does 5069 Cascade Way #104 have accessible units?
No, 5069 Cascade Way #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 5069 Cascade Way #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5069 Cascade Way #104 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego