506 Canyon Dr 8

Close to All, Garage, Pool/Spa, Private W/D, Available NOW!! - $2,095 a month, $2,095 deposit

1-year lease preferred



506 Canyon Dr.

Oceanside, CA 92054



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is available for immediate move in for qualified applicants.



Features Include:

- ALL NEW PAINT

- ALL NEW Carpets - Wood Flooring

- All Upgraded Kitchen and Bath

- Cherry Wood Cabinets & Granite Couter-Tops

- All Stainless Steel Appliances

(Frig, Dishwasher, Stove, Etc.)

- Washer and Dryer IN the unit

- Air Conditioner

- All Rooms Cable/Internet Ready

- 2nd Floor with Small Balcony

- Water, Trash, Landscaping Included

- 1 Car Private Garage + 1 Reserved Space

- Sorry. No pets will be considered for this property.

- Professionally managed by Oceanside Rental Management



Community Amenities:

- Pool & Jacuzzi

- Tennis Court

- Basket Ball Court

- Quiet Neighborhood



Location:

- 5 Minute drive to the beach

- Close to Mira Costa College

- Easy access to Hwy 76, 78 and I-5

- Walk to Sprinter Station

- Close to shopping centers and restaurants

- Easy access to Camp Pendleton. Military welcome



Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;



- How many occupants would you like to have move in?

- Confirm you do not have any pets.

- When would you like to move in (date)?

- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?



Send above information or any questions to pre-qualify.



