506 Canyon Dr 8

Amenities
Close to All, Garage, Pool/Spa, Private W/D, Available NOW!! - $2,095 a month, $2,095 deposit
1-year lease preferred
506 Canyon Dr.
Oceanside, CA 92054
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is available for immediate move in for qualified applicants.
Features Include:
- ALL NEW PAINT
- ALL NEW Carpets - Wood Flooring
- All Upgraded Kitchen and Bath
- Cherry Wood Cabinets & Granite Couter-Tops
- All Stainless Steel Appliances
(Frig, Dishwasher, Stove, Etc.)
- Washer and Dryer IN the unit
- Air Conditioner
- All Rooms Cable/Internet Ready
- 2nd Floor with Small Balcony
- Water, Trash, Landscaping Included
- 1 Car Private Garage + 1 Reserved Space
- Sorry. No pets will be considered for this property.
- Professionally managed by Oceanside Rental Management
Community Amenities:
- Pool & Jacuzzi
- Tennis Court
- Basket Ball Court
- Quiet Neighborhood
Location:
- 5 Minute drive to the beach
- Close to Mira Costa College
- Easy access to Hwy 76, 78 and I-5
- Walk to Sprinter Station
- Close to shopping centers and restaurants
- Easy access to Camp Pendleton. Military welcome
Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;
- How many occupants would you like to have move in?
- Confirm you do not have any pets.
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?
Send above information or any questions to pre-qualify.
(RLNE2142545)