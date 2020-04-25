All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 506 Canyon Dr 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
506 Canyon Dr 8
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

506 Canyon Dr 8

506 Canyon Dr · (760) 472-3182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Loma Alta
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

506 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 506 Canyon Dr 8 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Close to All, Garage, Pool/Spa, Private W/D, Available NOW!! - $2,095 a month, $2,095 deposit
1-year lease preferred

506 Canyon Dr.
Oceanside, CA 92054

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is available for immediate move in for qualified applicants.

Features Include:
- ALL NEW PAINT
- ALL NEW Carpets - Wood Flooring
- All Upgraded Kitchen and Bath
- Cherry Wood Cabinets & Granite Couter-Tops
- All Stainless Steel Appliances
(Frig, Dishwasher, Stove, Etc.)
- Washer and Dryer IN the unit
- Air Conditioner
- All Rooms Cable/Internet Ready
- 2nd Floor with Small Balcony
- Water, Trash, Landscaping Included
- 1 Car Private Garage + 1 Reserved Space
- Sorry. No pets will be considered for this property.
- Professionally managed by Oceanside Rental Management

Community Amenities:
- Pool & Jacuzzi
- Tennis Court
- Basket Ball Court
- Quiet Neighborhood

Location:
- 5 Minute drive to the beach
- Close to Mira Costa College
- Easy access to Hwy 76, 78 and I-5
- Walk to Sprinter Station
- Close to shopping centers and restaurants
- Easy access to Camp Pendleton. Military welcome

Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;

- How many occupants would you like to have move in?
- Confirm you do not have any pets.
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?

Send above information or any questions to pre-qualify.

(RLNE2142545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Canyon Dr 8 have any available units?
506 Canyon Dr 8 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Canyon Dr 8 have?
Some of 506 Canyon Dr 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Canyon Dr 8 currently offering any rent specials?
506 Canyon Dr 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Canyon Dr 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Canyon Dr 8 is pet friendly.
Does 506 Canyon Dr 8 offer parking?
Yes, 506 Canyon Dr 8 does offer parking.
Does 506 Canyon Dr 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Canyon Dr 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Canyon Dr 8 have a pool?
Yes, 506 Canyon Dr 8 has a pool.
Does 506 Canyon Dr 8 have accessible units?
No, 506 Canyon Dr 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Canyon Dr 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Canyon Dr 8 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 506 Canyon Dr 8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity