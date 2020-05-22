506 Calle Montecito

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** This fully upgraded 2 bedroom condo comes equipped with luxury and comfort and beautiful lake views! This unit is located on the second floor and has 1 assigned covered parking space. Interior amenities include all stainless steel appliances, wood look tile flooring, washer and dryer, granite counter tops and dual pane windows. Kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher, built in microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator and ample cabinet space. The focal point of this home is the extremely spacious living room that flows right into the kitchen and dining area. There is a private balcony located just off the living room. Both bedrooms face the lake providing serene views to wake up to every day. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and private bathroom. The second bedroom features mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include a pool and spa, you will also be within walking distance to a beautiful park.



DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.