Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:33 PM

506 Calle Montecito

506 Calle Montecito · No Longer Available
Location

506 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** This fully upgraded 2 bedroom condo comes equipped with luxury and comfort and beautiful lake views! This unit is located on the second floor and has 1 assigned covered parking space. Interior amenities include all stainless steel appliances, wood look tile flooring, washer and dryer, granite counter tops and dual pane windows. Kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher, built in microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator and ample cabinet space. The focal point of this home is the extremely spacious living room that flows right into the kitchen and dining area. There is a private balcony located just off the living room. Both bedrooms face the lake providing serene views to wake up to every day. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and private bathroom. The second bedroom features mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include a pool and spa, you will also be within walking distance to a beautiful park.

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Calle Montecito have any available units?
506 Calle Montecito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Calle Montecito have?
Some of 506 Calle Montecito's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Calle Montecito currently offering any rent specials?
506 Calle Montecito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Calle Montecito pet-friendly?
No, 506 Calle Montecito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 506 Calle Montecito offer parking?
Yes, 506 Calle Montecito offers parking.
Does 506 Calle Montecito have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Calle Montecito offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Calle Montecito have a pool?
Yes, 506 Calle Montecito has a pool.
Does 506 Calle Montecito have accessible units?
No, 506 Calle Montecito does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Calle Montecito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Calle Montecito has units with dishwashers.
