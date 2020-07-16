Sign Up
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
502 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1850 · Avail. Aug 1
$1,850
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Lake House - Property Id: 138508
Fully renovated by the lake
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138508
Property Id 138508
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5888143)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 502 Calle Montecito have any available units?
502 Calle Montecito has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 502 Calle Montecito have?
Some of 502 Calle Montecito's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 502 Calle Montecito currently offering any rent specials?
502 Calle Montecito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Calle Montecito pet-friendly?
No, 502 Calle Montecito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 502 Calle Montecito offer parking?
No, 502 Calle Montecito does not offer parking.
Does 502 Calle Montecito have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Calle Montecito offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Calle Montecito have a pool?
No, 502 Calle Montecito does not have a pool.
Does 502 Calle Montecito have accessible units?
No, 502 Calle Montecito does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Calle Montecito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Calle Montecito has units with dishwashers.
