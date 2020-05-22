All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4958 Alicante Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4958 Alicante Way
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:15 AM

4958 Alicante Way

4958 Alicante Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ocean Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4958 Alicante Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4958 Alicante Way have any available units?
4958 Alicante Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4958 Alicante Way have?
Some of 4958 Alicante Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4958 Alicante Way currently offering any rent specials?
4958 Alicante Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4958 Alicante Way pet-friendly?
No, 4958 Alicante Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4958 Alicante Way offer parking?
No, 4958 Alicante Way does not offer parking.
Does 4958 Alicante Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4958 Alicante Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4958 Alicante Way have a pool?
Yes, 4958 Alicante Way has a pool.
Does 4958 Alicante Way have accessible units?
No, 4958 Alicante Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4958 Alicante Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4958 Alicante Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego