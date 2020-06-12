4913 Alicante Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Highly upgraded 1-story FURNISHED rental, avail June(maybe May)-October, w/ west-facing back patio, overlooking golf course, in gated 55+ Ocean Hills Country Club. "St. Tropez" floor plan w/ atrium. Renovated kitchen has updated cabinets, granite counters, & SS appliances. Totally remodeled bathrooms. Handsome tile flooring and carpeting. Dual-pane windows. Tenant will have use of all facilities at OHCC, including exercise rooms, tennis & paddle tennis courts, swimming pool, golf, etc. Sorry, no pets.