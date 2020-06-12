All apartments in Oceanside
4913 Alicante Way

4913 Alicante Way · No Longer Available
Location

4913 Alicante Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Highly upgraded 1-story FURNISHED rental, avail June(maybe May)-October, w/ west-facing back patio, overlooking golf course, in gated 55+ Ocean Hills Country Club. "St. Tropez" floor plan w/ atrium. Renovated kitchen has updated cabinets, granite counters, & SS appliances. Totally remodeled bathrooms. Handsome tile flooring and carpeting. Dual-pane windows. Tenant will have use of all facilities at OHCC, including exercise rooms, tennis & paddle tennis courts, swimming pool, golf, etc. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 Alicante Way have any available units?
4913 Alicante Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4913 Alicante Way have?
Some of 4913 Alicante Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 Alicante Way currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Alicante Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Alicante Way pet-friendly?
No, 4913 Alicante Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4913 Alicante Way offer parking?
No, 4913 Alicante Way does not offer parking.
Does 4913 Alicante Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4913 Alicante Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Alicante Way have a pool?
Yes, 4913 Alicante Way has a pool.
Does 4913 Alicante Way have accessible units?
No, 4913 Alicante Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Alicante Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4913 Alicante Way has units with dishwashers.
