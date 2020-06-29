Rent Calculator
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4820 Milano Way
4820 Milano Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
4820 Milano Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely home is available for lease (one year) at $2600 per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4820 Milano Way have any available units?
4820 Milano Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4820 Milano Way have?
Some of 4820 Milano Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4820 Milano Way currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Milano Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Milano Way pet-friendly?
No, 4820 Milano Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 4820 Milano Way offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Milano Way offers parking.
Does 4820 Milano Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Milano Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Milano Way have a pool?
No, 4820 Milano Way does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Milano Way have accessible units?
No, 4820 Milano Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Milano Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 Milano Way has units with dishwashers.
