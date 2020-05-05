All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:38 PM

4819 Ventana Way

4819 Ventana Way · No Longer Available
Location

4819 Ventana Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home is available for immediate move in! Enter into the spacious formal living area and proceed directly into the newly upgraded kitchen equipped with all brand new stainless steel appliances. Kitchen then flows directly into the family room featuring a gorgeous fireplace and plenty of natural light. There is half bath located off the living room. There is a sliding glass door opening to the concrete backyard framed with low maintenance greenery. New laminate wood flooring has been installed in the family and living rooms. New tile has been installed in the bathrooms and laundry room upstairs.The second floor opens directly with an extremely spacious loft. Master suite does not share walls with any of the other bedrooms and has it's own private bathroom with both his and her closets. The additional 3 bedrooms are all very spacious and have plenty of natural light. The laundry room is very large and features a brand new washer and dryer. Shared hallway bath features a shower tub combo.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 2/24/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 Ventana Way have any available units?
4819 Ventana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 Ventana Way have?
Some of 4819 Ventana Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 Ventana Way currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Ventana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Ventana Way pet-friendly?
No, 4819 Ventana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4819 Ventana Way offer parking?
No, 4819 Ventana Way does not offer parking.
Does 4819 Ventana Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4819 Ventana Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Ventana Way have a pool?
No, 4819 Ventana Way does not have a pool.
Does 4819 Ventana Way have accessible units?
No, 4819 Ventana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Ventana Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 Ventana Way does not have units with dishwashers.
