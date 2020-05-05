4819 Ventana Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home is available for immediate move in! Enter into the spacious formal living area and proceed directly into the newly upgraded kitchen equipped with all brand new stainless steel appliances. Kitchen then flows directly into the family room featuring a gorgeous fireplace and plenty of natural light. There is half bath located off the living room. There is a sliding glass door opening to the concrete backyard framed with low maintenance greenery. New laminate wood flooring has been installed in the family and living rooms. New tile has been installed in the bathrooms and laundry room upstairs.The second floor opens directly with an extremely spacious loft. Master suite does not share walls with any of the other bedrooms and has it's own private bathroom with both his and her closets. The additional 3 bedrooms are all very spacious and have plenty of natural light. The laundry room is very large and features a brand new washer and dryer. Shared hallway bath features a shower tub combo.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 2/24/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.