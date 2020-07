Amenities

Three bedroom one bath, house/duplex with one car garage. and carport parking + driveway. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the property! Fence backyard with a mature citrus tree.



Appliances Included: refrigerator stove oven



Utilities Included: NONE



Cats Allowed Yes

Dogs Allowed Yes



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.