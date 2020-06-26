475 Los Arbolitos Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

*********OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY, JUNE 4THT FROM 6:00pm TO 6:00pm******** This two bedroom condominium home is an end unit and allows for parking immediately in front of the unit and the single car garage is within steps of the front door! The wood laminate flooring throughout the living areas allows for easy maintenance. There is an indoor laundry room for your convenience. Enjoy your own private rear yard and patio. Take advantage of the community pool and spa and the beautiful Fireside Community Park. The San Luis Rey Riverwalk pedestrian path is easily accessible and leads all the way to some of the finest beaches and pier in North County! Shopping and dining is conveniently located nearby. Easy access to Camp Pendleton front and back gates. Non smokers only….Strictly enforced. NO PETS unless certified service animal. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to approval of credit, employment, background and rental history and therefore subject to change. Sorry, NO SECTION 8. Call for additional information. All Investors Realty And Management CABRE01134376.