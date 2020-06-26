All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
475 Los Arbolitos Blvd.
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:23 AM

475 Los Arbolitos Blvd.

475 Los Arbolitos Boulevard · No Longer Available
Oceanside
San Luis Rey
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

475 Los Arbolitos Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
*********OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY, JUNE 4THT FROM 6:00pm TO 6:00pm******** This two bedroom condominium home is an end unit and allows for parking immediately in front of the unit and the single car garage is within steps of the front door! The wood laminate flooring throughout the living areas allows for easy maintenance. There is an indoor laundry room for your convenience. Enjoy your own private rear yard and patio. Take advantage of the community pool and spa and the beautiful Fireside Community Park. The San Luis Rey Riverwalk pedestrian path is easily accessible and leads all the way to some of the finest beaches and pier in North County! Shopping and dining is conveniently located nearby. Easy access to Camp Pendleton front and back gates. Non smokers only….Strictly enforced. NO PETS unless certified service animal. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to approval of credit, employment, background and rental history and therefore subject to change. Sorry, NO SECTION 8. Call for additional information. All Investors Realty And Management CABRE01134376.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have any available units?
475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have?
Some of 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. offers parking.
Does 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. has a pool.
Does 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Los Arbolitos Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
