Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

55+ 2BR/2BA Duplex In the Fabulous Ocean Hills Country Club Community!! 1 Garage plus 1 covered Carport! Pool/Golf/Clubhouse - Rent:$2600

Deposit:$2600



Address: 4747 Miletus Way Oceanside Ca 92056



Ocean Hills Country Club in Oceanside, CA is one of the best 55+ retirement communities in the San Diego area. Residents enjoy a large clubhouse, 18-hole golf course and a vibrant lifestyle spread across the community's lush 350 acres. Pleasant breezes and magnificent views adorn this community that is just four miles from the Pacific Ocean.



*Single Story

*Gated Community

*2bd/2ba

*AC

*Stainless Appliances

*Washer/Dryer

*Ceiling Fans

*1 Car Garage

*1 Covered Car Port

*Community Pool

*18 hole Golf Course

*Clubhouse

*Senior Activities

*Close by shopping, Dining, minutes from the beach.



This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex has low maintenance backyard with landscaper included in rent. Amazing cool breezes. Upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Quiet 55+ complex amenities includes pool, spa, golf, clubhouse, senior activities. Pets OK with additional deposit and owner approval. Please contact Kim at 760-722-2114 or kim@ranchandsea.com to schedule a showing.



