55+ 2BR/2BA Duplex In the Fabulous Ocean Hills Country Club Community!! 1 Garage plus 1 covered Carport! Pool/Golf/Clubhouse - Rent:$2600
Deposit:$2600
Address: 4747 Miletus Way Oceanside Ca 92056
Ocean Hills Country Club in Oceanside, CA is one of the best 55+ retirement communities in the San Diego area. Residents enjoy a large clubhouse, 18-hole golf course and a vibrant lifestyle spread across the community's lush 350 acres. Pleasant breezes and magnificent views adorn this community that is just four miles from the Pacific Ocean.
*Single Story
*Gated Community
*2bd/2ba
*AC
*Stainless Appliances
*Washer/Dryer
*Ceiling Fans
*1 Car Garage
*1 Covered Car Port
*Community Pool
*18 hole Golf Course
*Clubhouse
*Senior Activities
*Close by shopping, Dining, minutes from the beach.
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex has low maintenance backyard with landscaper included in rent. Amazing cool breezes. Upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Quiet 55+ complex amenities includes pool, spa, golf, clubhouse, senior activities. Pets OK with additional deposit and owner approval. Please contact Kim at 760-722-2114 or kim@ranchandsea.com to schedule a showing.
