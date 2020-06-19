All apartments in Oceanside
4747 Miletus Way

4747 Miletus Way · No Longer Available
Location

4747 Miletus Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
55+ 2BR/2BA Duplex In the Fabulous Ocean Hills Country Club Community!! 1 Garage plus 1 covered Carport! Pool/Golf/Clubhouse - Rent:$2600
Deposit:$2600

Address: 4747 Miletus Way Oceanside Ca 92056

Ocean Hills Country Club in Oceanside, CA is one of the best 55+ retirement communities in the San Diego area. Residents enjoy a large clubhouse, 18-hole golf course and a vibrant lifestyle spread across the community's lush 350 acres. Pleasant breezes and magnificent views adorn this community that is just four miles from the Pacific Ocean.

*Single Story
*Gated Community
*2bd/2ba
*AC
*Stainless Appliances
*Washer/Dryer
*Ceiling Fans
*1 Car Garage
*1 Covered Car Port
*Community Pool
*18 hole Golf Course
*Clubhouse
*Senior Activities
*Close by shopping, Dining, minutes from the beach.

This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex has low maintenance backyard with landscaper included in rent. Amazing cool breezes. Upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Quiet 55+ complex amenities includes pool, spa, golf, clubhouse, senior activities. Pets OK with additional deposit and owner approval. Please contact Kim at 760-722-2114 or kim@ranchandsea.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5917449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

