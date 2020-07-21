Rent Calculator
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4742 Canterbury
4742 Canterbury Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
4742 Canterbury Court, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4742 Canterbury have any available units?
4742 Canterbury doesn't have any available units at this time.
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
Is 4742 Canterbury currently offering any rent specials?
4742 Canterbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4742 Canterbury pet-friendly?
No, 4742 Canterbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 4742 Canterbury offer parking?
Yes, 4742 Canterbury offers parking.
Does 4742 Canterbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4742 Canterbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4742 Canterbury have a pool?
No, 4742 Canterbury does not have a pool.
Does 4742 Canterbury have accessible units?
No, 4742 Canterbury does not have accessible units.
Does 4742 Canterbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 4742 Canterbury does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4742 Canterbury have units with air conditioning?
No, 4742 Canterbury does not have units with air conditioning.
