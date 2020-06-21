Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4721 Westridge Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4721 Westridge Dr
4721 Westridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4721 Westridge Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
55 AND UP COMMUNITY...Nice home offer 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Walking in Closet, Family Room And Dining Room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4721 Westridge Dr have any available units?
4721 Westridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
Is 4721 Westridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Westridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Westridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4721 Westridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 4721 Westridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4721 Westridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 4721 Westridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Westridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Westridge Dr have a pool?
No, 4721 Westridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Westridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4721 Westridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Westridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Westridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 Westridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4721 Westridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
