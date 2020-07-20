All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
4711 Zamora Way
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

4711 Zamora Way

4711 Zamora Way · No Longer Available
Location

4711 Zamora Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 Zamora Way have any available units?
4711 Zamora Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 Zamora Way have?
Some of 4711 Zamora Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 Zamora Way currently offering any rent specials?
4711 Zamora Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 Zamora Way pet-friendly?
No, 4711 Zamora Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4711 Zamora Way offer parking?
No, 4711 Zamora Way does not offer parking.
Does 4711 Zamora Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4711 Zamora Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 Zamora Way have a pool?
Yes, 4711 Zamora Way has a pool.
Does 4711 Zamora Way have accessible units?
No, 4711 Zamora Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 Zamora Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 Zamora Way has units with dishwashers.
