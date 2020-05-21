All apartments in Oceanside
4697 Majorca Way.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:33 PM

4697 Majorca Way

4697 Majorca Way · (760) 518-4138
Location

4697 Majorca Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
A nice Palma model [ 1106 sf ] with two bedrooms /two baths , covered patio , updated appliances . Wood floors except one bedroom . Easy walk to Clubhouse .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4697 Majorca Way have any available units?
4697 Majorca Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4697 Majorca Way have?
Some of 4697 Majorca Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4697 Majorca Way currently offering any rent specials?
4697 Majorca Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4697 Majorca Way pet-friendly?
No, 4697 Majorca Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4697 Majorca Way offer parking?
No, 4697 Majorca Way does not offer parking.
Does 4697 Majorca Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4697 Majorca Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4697 Majorca Way have a pool?
Yes, 4697 Majorca Way has a pool.
Does 4697 Majorca Way have accessible units?
No, 4697 Majorca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4697 Majorca Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4697 Majorca Way has units with dishwashers.

