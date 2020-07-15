Amenities
4619 Waverly road Available 07/16/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGMENT 4619 WAVERLY RD. - Pet Friendly, huge backyard, Great Location! - Available: 7/20/2020
Rent: $2700
Deposit: $2700
Pets OK with Owner Approval and additional Deposit
Charming, spacious home near Lake Blvd in Oceanside! This 3 bd/2.5 bath single family home contains 1,754 sq ft and was built in 1980. It has a huge backyard with fruit trees. Oversized front living room with fireplace, dining room and extra family room. Washer dryer hook ups in laundry room. Walk in closet and additional fire place in master bedroom. Attached 2 car garage. Close to great schools, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss out! Call today!! Ranch and Sea Management 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.
(RLNE4660163)