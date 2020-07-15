All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

4619 Waverly road

4619 Waverly Road · (760) 722-2114 ext. 4223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4619 Waverly Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4619 Waverly road · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4619 Waverly road Available 07/16/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGMENT 4619 WAVERLY RD. - Pet Friendly, huge backyard, Great Location! - Available: 7/20/2020

Rent: $2700
Deposit: $2700
Pets OK with Owner Approval and additional Deposit

Charming, spacious home near Lake Blvd in Oceanside! This 3 bd/2.5 bath single family home contains 1,754 sq ft and was built in 1980. It has a huge backyard with fruit trees. Oversized front living room with fireplace, dining room and extra family room. Washer dryer hook ups in laundry room. Walk in closet and additional fire place in master bedroom. Attached 2 car garage. Close to great schools, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss out! Call today!! Ranch and Sea Management 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE4660163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 Waverly road have any available units?
4619 Waverly road has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4619 Waverly road have?
Some of 4619 Waverly road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4619 Waverly road currently offering any rent specials?
4619 Waverly road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 Waverly road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4619 Waverly road is pet friendly.
Does 4619 Waverly road offer parking?
Yes, 4619 Waverly road offers parking.
Does 4619 Waverly road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4619 Waverly road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 Waverly road have a pool?
No, 4619 Waverly road does not have a pool.
Does 4619 Waverly road have accessible units?
No, 4619 Waverly road does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 Waverly road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4619 Waverly road has units with dishwashers.
