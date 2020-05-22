Amenities

455 Mainsail Available 10/08/19 Charming 3BR Home wth Sparkling Pool and More!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This charming 1356 sq ft 3 Bed/2 Bath single family home is a must see! The home offers a desirable open floor plan between the living room, dining room and kitchen. The spacious kitchen is newly renovated with beautiful granite counter tops, maple cabinets, tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. The home also features hard wood floors throughout the home, a ceiling fan in each bedroom, plenty of storage space, fireplace, tons of natural light, and green belt view. The back yard offers a perfect place to entertain or relax and features a private pool and spa. RV or Boat parking is available on the side of the home. Gardening and pool service are included.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$7,238.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 25 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property, Microwave, Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator (AS-IS), Dishwasher, Stove, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace

1 Story, Patio, Dining Area, Storage space, Living Room, Hardwood floors

Tile Flooring, 2 Car Garage, RV parking, Private Pool, Private Spa

Pool Service, Gardener included, Greenbelt View, Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Garrison Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/455-Mainsail-Rd-Oceanside-CA-92054-1499/



