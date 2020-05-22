All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated September 26 2019

455 Mainsail

455 Mainsail Road · No Longer Available
Location

455 Mainsail Road, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
455 Mainsail Available 10/08/19 Charming 3BR Home wth Sparkling Pool and More!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This charming 1356 sq ft 3 Bed/2 Bath single family home is a must see! The home offers a desirable open floor plan between the living room, dining room and kitchen. The spacious kitchen is newly renovated with beautiful granite counter tops, maple cabinets, tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. The home also features hard wood floors throughout the home, a ceiling fan in each bedroom, plenty of storage space, fireplace, tons of natural light, and green belt view. The back yard offers a perfect place to entertain or relax and features a private pool and spa. RV or Boat parking is available on the side of the home. Gardening and pool service are included.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$7,238.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property, Microwave, Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS), Dishwasher, Stove, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
1 Story, Patio, Dining Area, Storage space, Living Room, Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring, 2 Car Garage, RV parking, Private Pool, Private Spa
Pool Service, Gardener included, Greenbelt View, Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Garrison Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/455-Mainsail-Rd-Oceanside-CA-92054-1499/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4548845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Mainsail have any available units?
455 Mainsail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 Mainsail have?
Some of 455 Mainsail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Mainsail currently offering any rent specials?
455 Mainsail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Mainsail pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 Mainsail is pet friendly.
Does 455 Mainsail offer parking?
Yes, 455 Mainsail offers parking.
Does 455 Mainsail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Mainsail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Mainsail have a pool?
Yes, 455 Mainsail has a pool.
Does 455 Mainsail have accessible units?
No, 455 Mainsail does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Mainsail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Mainsail has units with dishwashers.
