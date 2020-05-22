4473 ALBATROSS

Amenities
PANORAMIC VIEWS move in ready super sized single level unit for the active seniors... Avail 1/10 Small pet w approval. . laminate & tile flooring, spacious BRs, Dining Room combo/Living Room. .Front door opens to spacious greenbelt with PANORAMIC VIEWS. . covered patio can be used as carport . updated kitchen w dishwasher, microwave..washer, dryer & stainless steel supersized refrigerator included. . HOA maintains exterior.. main res 55 years, spouse min 45. Attached garage. Owner pays the wate HURRY!!