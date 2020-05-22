4473 ALBATROSS

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage

PANORAMIC VIEWS move in ready super sized single level unit for the active seniors... Avail 1/10 Small pet w approval. . laminate & tile flooring, spacious BRs, Dining Room combo/Living Room. .Front door opens to spacious greenbelt with PANORAMIC VIEWS. . covered patio can be used as carport . updated kitchen w dishwasher, microwave..washer, dryer & stainless steel supersized refrigerator included. . HOA maintains exterior.. main res 55 years, spouse min 45. Attached garage. Owner pays the wate HURRY!!