All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4473 ALBATROSS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4473 ALBATROSS
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

4473 ALBATROSS

4473 Albatross Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4473 Albatross Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
PANORAMIC VIEWS move in ready super sized single level unit for the active seniors... Avail 1/10 Small pet w approval. . laminate & tile flooring, spacious BRs, Dining Room combo/Living Room. .Front door opens to spacious greenbelt with PANORAMIC VIEWS. . covered patio can be used as carport . updated kitchen w dishwasher, microwave..washer, dryer & stainless steel supersized refrigerator included. . HOA maintains exterior.. main res 55 years, spouse min 45. Attached garage. Owner pays the wate HURRY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4473 ALBATROSS have any available units?
4473 ALBATROSS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4473 ALBATROSS have?
Some of 4473 ALBATROSS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4473 ALBATROSS currently offering any rent specials?
4473 ALBATROSS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4473 ALBATROSS pet-friendly?
Yes, 4473 ALBATROSS is pet friendly.
Does 4473 ALBATROSS offer parking?
Yes, 4473 ALBATROSS offers parking.
Does 4473 ALBATROSS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4473 ALBATROSS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4473 ALBATROSS have a pool?
Yes, 4473 ALBATROSS has a pool.
Does 4473 ALBATROSS have accessible units?
No, 4473 ALBATROSS does not have accessible units.
Does 4473 ALBATROSS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4473 ALBATROSS has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego