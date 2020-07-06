All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 444 Foussat Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
444 Foussat Rd
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

444 Foussat Rd

444 Foussat Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

444 Foussat Road, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/ Fenced Yard and 2-car Garage - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is available and ready for move in. Located off of Oceanside Blvd with a short drive to the 5, 76, and 78 freeways for commuting. Shopping, restaurants, and entertainment are a few minutes drive away. Flooring is carpet in the living room and bedrooms with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. All new carpet. Updated kitchen cabinets with stone counter-tops. Washer and dryer hook-ups available in garage. Attached 2 car garage for parking. Fenced backyard with patio.

UNIT INFORMATION:
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities and landscaping.
Parking/Storage: 2 car garage
AC: None
Laundry: Hookups for washer and dryer in the garage.
Pet Policy: No pets allowed.

Please visit our website to view all the units, information, and the links referenced below. www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com/available-properties

SHOWINGS:
Create an account on www.Rently.com to Self Tour: https://rently.com/properties/1720549
Here is a video that shows how Rently works. www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY:
Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties to find the unit you are looking for and click "Apply Now". All our applications are done online through our company website. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:
-Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
-A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).
-Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
-A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).
-Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.
-You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.

$35 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.
-Tenant FAQs: https://jensenpropertiessd.com/tenant-faqs

Jensen Properties San Diego, Inc.
info@JensenPropertiesSD.com
(858) 449-7294
https://jensenpropertiessd.com/
CA BRE License #01902511

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Foussat Rd have any available units?
444 Foussat Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 Foussat Rd have?
Some of 444 Foussat Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Foussat Rd currently offering any rent specials?
444 Foussat Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Foussat Rd pet-friendly?
No, 444 Foussat Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 444 Foussat Rd offer parking?
Yes, 444 Foussat Rd offers parking.
Does 444 Foussat Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 Foussat Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Foussat Rd have a pool?
No, 444 Foussat Rd does not have a pool.
Does 444 Foussat Rd have accessible units?
No, 444 Foussat Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Foussat Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 Foussat Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego