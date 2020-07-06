444 Foussat Rd

Amenities

3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/ Fenced Yard and 2-car Garage - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is available and ready for move in. Located off of Oceanside Blvd with a short drive to the 5, 76, and 78 freeways for commuting. Shopping, restaurants, and entertainment are a few minutes drive away. Flooring is carpet in the living room and bedrooms with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. All new carpet. Updated kitchen cabinets with stone counter-tops. Washer and dryer hook-ups available in garage. Attached 2 car garage for parking. Fenced backyard with patio.



UNIT INFORMATION:

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

Parking/Storage: 2 car garage

AC: None

Laundry: Hookups for washer and dryer in the garage.

Pet Policy: No pets allowed.



Please visit our website to view all the units, information, and the links referenced below. www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com/available-properties



SHOWINGS:

Create an account on www.Rently.com to Self Tour: https://rently.com/properties/1720549

Here is a video that shows how Rently works. www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY:

Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties to find the unit you are looking for and click "Apply Now". All our applications are done online through our company website. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:

-Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

-A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).

-Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

-A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

-Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.

-You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.



$35 Application fee is NOT refundable.



Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.

-Tenant FAQs: https://jensenpropertiessd.com/tenant-faqs



