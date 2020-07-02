4425 KITTIWAKE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage

SERENE VIEWS move in ready super sized single level unit for the active seniors... Avail NOW Small pet w approval. . spacious BRs, Dining Room combo/Living Room. .Front door opens to spacious greenbelt with BACK COUNTRY VIEWS. . covered patio can be used as carport . convenience kitchen w dishwasher, microwave .washer, dryer & stainless steel supersized refrigerator included. . HOA maintains exterior.. Owner pays water. main res 55 years, spouse min 45. Attached garage. . AVAILABLE NOW HURRY!!