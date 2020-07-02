All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

4425 KITTIWAKE WAY

4425 Kittiwake Way · No Longer Available
Location

4425 Kittiwake Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
SERENE VIEWS move in ready super sized single level unit for the active seniors... Avail NOW Small pet w approval. . spacious BRs, Dining Room combo/Living Room. .Front door opens to spacious greenbelt with BACK COUNTRY VIEWS. . covered patio can be used as carport . convenience kitchen w dishwasher, microwave .washer, dryer & stainless steel supersized refrigerator included. . HOA maintains exterior.. Owner pays water. main res 55 years, spouse min 45. Attached garage. . AVAILABLE NOW HURRY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY have any available units?
4425 KITTIWAKE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY have?
Some of 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4425 KITTIWAKE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY offers parking.
Does 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY has a pool.
Does 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY have accessible units?
No, 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 KITTIWAKE WAY has units with dishwashers.

