Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

4369 Pacifica Way 9

4369 Pacifica Way · No Longer Available
Location

4369 Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Condo for rent by owner - Property Id: 180586

I am renting for $ 2595.00/month a meticulously maintained,unfurnished,
Tri-Level Condo in North San Diego County. Located in the city of Oceanside, Ivey Ranch, in Rancho Del Oro area. 3 bedroom,3 full baths,fireplace in the living room,2 car garage,frig in kitchen and a washer and dryer in laundry room.1318 sqft.Located in the resort living St.Cloud Gated community Complex that has an olympic size community pool,hot tub,excercise room,kitchen,community BBQs,and a Club house.Close to schools,parks,
restaurants, shopping centers, freeways and only 15 minutes to the beach.
Available for RENT immediately on Dec 1st, 2019.Small pets ok.No smoking.Water and trash,gas and electricity are paid by tenant. Rent Rate is $ 2595.00 per month. Pet rent for a cat or small dog is an extra $30 per month.
Email to schedule an appointment for viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180586
Property Id 180586

(RLNE5383049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4369 Pacifica Way 9 have any available units?
4369 Pacifica Way 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4369 Pacifica Way 9 have?
Some of 4369 Pacifica Way 9's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4369 Pacifica Way 9 currently offering any rent specials?
4369 Pacifica Way 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4369 Pacifica Way 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4369 Pacifica Way 9 is pet friendly.
Does 4369 Pacifica Way 9 offer parking?
Yes, 4369 Pacifica Way 9 offers parking.
Does 4369 Pacifica Way 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4369 Pacifica Way 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4369 Pacifica Way 9 have a pool?
Yes, 4369 Pacifica Way 9 has a pool.
Does 4369 Pacifica Way 9 have accessible units?
No, 4369 Pacifica Way 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 4369 Pacifica Way 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4369 Pacifica Way 9 has units with dishwashers.

