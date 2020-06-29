4369 Pacifica Way 9

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Condo for rent by owner - Property Id: 180586



I am renting for $ 2595.00/month a meticulously maintained,unfurnished,

Tri-Level Condo in North San Diego County. Located in the city of Oceanside, Ivey Ranch, in Rancho Del Oro area. 3 bedroom,3 full baths,fireplace in the living room,2 car garage,frig in kitchen and a washer and dryer in laundry room.1318 sqft.Located in the resort living St.Cloud Gated community Complex that has an olympic size community pool,hot tub,excercise room,kitchen,community BBQs,and a Club house.Close to schools,parks,

restaurants, shopping centers, freeways and only 15 minutes to the beach.

Available for RENT immediately on Dec 1st, 2019.Small pets ok.No smoking.Water and trash,gas and electricity are paid by tenant. Rent Rate is $ 2595.00 per month. Pet rent for a cat or small dog is an extra $30 per month.

Email to schedule an appointment for viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180586

