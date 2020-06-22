All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4331 Harbor Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4331 Harbor Way
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

4331 Harbor Way

4331 Harbor Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4331 Harbor Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 Harbor Way have any available units?
4331 Harbor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4331 Harbor Way have?
Some of 4331 Harbor Way's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 Harbor Way currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Harbor Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Harbor Way pet-friendly?
No, 4331 Harbor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4331 Harbor Way offer parking?
No, 4331 Harbor Way does not offer parking.
Does 4331 Harbor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Harbor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Harbor Way have a pool?
Yes, 4331 Harbor Way has a pool.
Does 4331 Harbor Way have accessible units?
No, 4331 Harbor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Harbor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4331 Harbor Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego