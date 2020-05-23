4329 Star Path Way

Amenities

Brand new home in new Cottages at St Cloud Private Gated community in Oceanside. This unit is a 2 bed, 2 bath two story unit with attached two car garage. Construction just completed. You would be moving into a home never before lived in with all new appliances and the modern conveniences, and located conveniently close to the community pool, hot tub, and fitness center, Some of the features include an outdoor patio, stainless steel appliances, a large amount of cabinet space and food storage, new window coverings, great room with vaulted ceilings, plenty of windows and doors for natural light. Home comes with all brand new appliances including refrigerator, washer/dryer, This home is walking distance to Blue Ribbon Ivy Ranch Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, and El Camino High School. This property is also located 5 miles from all Oceanside and Carlsbad beaches.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

