4329 Star Path Way

Location

4329 Star Path Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Brand new home in new Cottages at St Cloud Private Gated community in Oceanside. This unit is a 2 bed, 2 bath two story unit with attached two car garage. Construction just completed. You would be moving into a home never before lived in with all new appliances and the modern conveniences, and located conveniently close to the community pool, hot tub, and fitness center, Some of the features include an outdoor patio, stainless steel appliances, a large amount of cabinet space and food storage, new window coverings, great room with vaulted ceilings, plenty of windows and doors for natural light. Home comes with all brand new appliances including refrigerator, washer/dryer, This home is walking distance to Blue Ribbon Ivy Ranch Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, and El Camino High School. This property is also located 5 miles from all Oceanside and Carlsbad beaches.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Star Path Way have any available units?
4329 Star Path Way has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 Star Path Way have?
Some of 4329 Star Path Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Star Path Way currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Star Path Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Star Path Way pet-friendly?
No, 4329 Star Path Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4329 Star Path Way offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Star Path Way does offer parking.
Does 4329 Star Path Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4329 Star Path Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Star Path Way have a pool?
Yes, 4329 Star Path Way has a pool.
Does 4329 Star Path Way have accessible units?
No, 4329 Star Path Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Star Path Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 Star Path Way does not have units with dishwashers.
