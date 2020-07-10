All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

432 Edgehill, Unit 154,

432 Edgehill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

432 Edgehill Ln, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
432 Edgehill, Unit 154, Available 07/01/20 One bed, One Bath, 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, Oceanside CA - Adorable 1 Bedroom upstairs unit within the Arbor Hills Gated Community. Spacious living room opens out to a private patio. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, club house, and assigned carport space. This unit will not last hurry!! Additional amenities include: pool, hot tub, BBQ grills, gated community, reserved carport parking, fitness center, gorgeous Wood Floors. Washer/dryer facilities in a gated community, jacuzzi, exercise room, 1 car assigned spot. Convenience: The condo is within walking distance to many shops and restaurants (Starbucks, CVS Pharmacy, UPS, Subway, Sushi). The property is in the heart of Oceanside, nearby Camp Pendleton Base, Downtown, Tricity Hospital, Highway 76, 78 and I-5.

Lease Details: 1 year min lease
This is a non-smoking unit, no exceptions.
Water, Trash and Sewer included with rent.
Square Footage: 600 esf.
Pets Accepted, weight and breed restrictions apply

Application Requirements:
$42 application fee per applicant 18 yrs of age or older
Credit Score 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $4000.00 per month or more
Income Verification (at least two months of paystubs and checking account statements)

Contact Jake for schedule a showing.

(RLNE5831383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, have any available units?
432 Edgehill, Unit 154, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, have?
Some of 432 Edgehill, Unit 154,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, currently offering any rent specials?
432 Edgehill, Unit 154, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, is pet friendly.
Does 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, offer parking?
Yes, 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, offers parking.
Does 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, have a pool?
Yes, 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, has a pool.
Does 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, have accessible units?
No, 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, does not have units with dishwashers.

