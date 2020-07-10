Amenities
432 Edgehill, Unit 154, Available 07/01/20 One bed, One Bath, 432 Edgehill, Unit 154, Oceanside CA - Adorable 1 Bedroom upstairs unit within the Arbor Hills Gated Community. Spacious living room opens out to a private patio. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, club house, and assigned carport space. This unit will not last hurry!! Additional amenities include: pool, hot tub, BBQ grills, gated community, reserved carport parking, fitness center, gorgeous Wood Floors. Washer/dryer facilities in a gated community, jacuzzi, exercise room, 1 car assigned spot. Convenience: The condo is within walking distance to many shops and restaurants (Starbucks, CVS Pharmacy, UPS, Subway, Sushi). The property is in the heart of Oceanside, nearby Camp Pendleton Base, Downtown, Tricity Hospital, Highway 76, 78 and I-5.
Lease Details: 1 year min lease
This is a non-smoking unit, no exceptions.
Water, Trash and Sewer included with rent.
Square Footage: 600 esf.
Pets Accepted, weight and breed restrictions apply
Application Requirements:
$42 application fee per applicant 18 yrs of age or older
Credit Score 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $4000.00 per month or more
Income Verification (at least two months of paystubs and checking account statements)
Contact Jake for schedule a showing.
(RLNE5831383)