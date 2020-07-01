Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1
4303 Pacifica Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4303 Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
internet access
Unit Unit 1 Available 04/01/20 St. Cloud Townhome - Property Id: 232762
2 bedroom 2 bath townhome 2 years old
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232762
Property Id 232762
(RLNE5609414)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 have any available units?
4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 have?
Some of 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Similar Pages
Oceanside 1 Bedrooms
Oceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with Parking
Oceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Costa
Downtown Oceanside
San Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del Oro
Loma Alta
Tri City
Ocean Hills
Peacock
Apartments Near Colleges
MiraCosta College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego