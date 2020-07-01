All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1

4303 Pacifica Way · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
internet access
Unit Unit 1 Available 04/01/20 St. Cloud Townhome - Property Id: 232762

2 bedroom 2 bath townhome 2 years old
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232762
Property Id 232762

(RLNE5609414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 have any available units?
4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 have?
Some of 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Pacifica Way Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.

