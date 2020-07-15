4301 Saddlehorn

Amenities
Available Feb 01, 2020. Gated community includes pool and playground. Spacious 4 Br 2.5 Ba home with large loft, spacious kitchen includes Stove, refrigerator, microwave etc. Additional dining room. Living room with fireplace. Plenty of closet space and storage throughout. 2492 SF 2 story home on large corner lot. Plenty of parking in two garage and driveway. Washer dryer are included in upstairs laundry/utility room. Easy access to I-5 and 76 Freeways. All shopping and services are close.