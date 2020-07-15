4301 Saddlehorn

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Available Feb 01, 2020. Gated community includes pool and playground. Spacious 4 Br 2.5 Ba home with large loft, spacious kitchen includes Stove, refrigerator, microwave etc. Additional dining room. Living room with fireplace. Plenty of closet space and storage throughout. 2492 SF 2 story home on large corner lot. Plenty of parking in two garage and driveway. Washer dryer are included in upstairs laundry/utility room. Easy access to I-5 and 76 Freeways. All shopping and services are close.