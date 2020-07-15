All apartments in Oceanside
Location

4301 Saddlehorn Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available Feb 01, 2020. Gated community includes pool and playground. Spacious 4 Br 2.5 Ba home with large loft, spacious kitchen includes Stove, refrigerator, microwave etc. Additional dining room. Living room with fireplace. Plenty of closet space and storage throughout. 2492 SF 2 story home on large corner lot. Plenty of parking in two garage and driveway. Washer dryer are included in upstairs laundry/utility room. Easy access to I-5 and 76 Freeways. All shopping and services are close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Saddlehorn have any available units?
4301 Saddlehorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 Saddlehorn have?
Some of 4301 Saddlehorn's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Saddlehorn currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Saddlehorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Saddlehorn pet-friendly?
No, 4301 Saddlehorn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4301 Saddlehorn offer parking?
Yes, 4301 Saddlehorn offers parking.
Does 4301 Saddlehorn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 Saddlehorn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Saddlehorn have a pool?
Yes, 4301 Saddlehorn has a pool.
Does 4301 Saddlehorn have accessible units?
No, 4301 Saddlehorn does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Saddlehorn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 Saddlehorn has units with dishwashers.
