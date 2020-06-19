4255 Bodega Bay Way

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

2 Bedroom, 1.5 bedroom home in Whelan Ranch condominiums. Home has been recently fully remodeled. Upgraded flooring, countertops, and vanities. Kitchen has newer cabinets, countertops, and stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, range, and oven. Washer and dryer hook ups in a room off the kitchen with garage access. One reserved parking space, and one car attached garage. Community has tot-lots, a pool, and spa. Easy Access to North River Road. Less than 4 miles to the back gate of Camp Pendleton. Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/654062



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.