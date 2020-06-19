All apartments in Oceanside
4255 Bodega Bay Way
Location

4255 Bodega Bay Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bedroom home in Whelan Ranch condominiums. Home has been recently fully remodeled. Upgraded flooring, countertops, and vanities. Kitchen has newer cabinets, countertops, and stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, range, and oven. Washer and dryer hook ups in a room off the kitchen with garage access. One reserved parking space, and one car attached garage. Community has tot-lots, a pool, and spa. Easy Access to North River Road. Less than 4 miles to the back gate of Camp Pendleton. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/654062

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 Bodega Bay Way have any available units?
4255 Bodega Bay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4255 Bodega Bay Way have?
Some of 4255 Bodega Bay Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4255 Bodega Bay Way currently offering any rent specials?
4255 Bodega Bay Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 Bodega Bay Way pet-friendly?
No, 4255 Bodega Bay Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4255 Bodega Bay Way offer parking?
Yes, 4255 Bodega Bay Way does offer parking.
Does 4255 Bodega Bay Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4255 Bodega Bay Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 Bodega Bay Way have a pool?
Yes, 4255 Bodega Bay Way has a pool.
Does 4255 Bodega Bay Way have accessible units?
No, 4255 Bodega Bay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 Bodega Bay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4255 Bodega Bay Way has units with dishwashers.
