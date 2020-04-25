4248 Tiberon Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful condo located in a nice and quiet cul-de-sac of Oceanside. Minutes from the beach, this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo features added privacy with no neighbors underneath and located on back side of building. Cozy living area and nice sized bedroom. Condo is well taken care of and close to shopping centers, schools (carlsbad unified), parks, community pools and entertainment. One car garage and plenty curbside parking available for your guests. *HOA fess Included with rent. This condo is in a prime location; don't miss out on this one.