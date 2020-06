Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dogs allowed garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Townhome with Large Patio and Garage - Property Id: 251910



Please fill out pre-screen questionnaire to be considered. Text or email with questions - Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac is a delightful unit that is light & bright. Recently updated with fresh paint & new carpet. An inviting living room with a cozy fireplace, a kitchen with an updated fridge (not pictured), ample counter space & cabinetry and a dining area with access to a private & serene back patio. Spacious bedrooms & a full bath upstairs. Located in the award-winning Carlsbad school district.



Rent: $1900

Deposit: $1900

Trash and Sewage included.

Laundry is shared, but right outside your door.



We require gross household income of 3x the rent.



Application fee $45

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251910

Property Id 251910



(RLNE5678656)