Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

4234 Lindos way

4234 Lindos Way · No Longer Available
Location

4234 Lindos Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 Lindos way have any available units?
4234 Lindos way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4234 Lindos way have?
Some of 4234 Lindos way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 Lindos way currently offering any rent specials?
4234 Lindos way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 Lindos way pet-friendly?
No, 4234 Lindos way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4234 Lindos way offer parking?
No, 4234 Lindos way does not offer parking.
Does 4234 Lindos way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4234 Lindos way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 Lindos way have a pool?
Yes, 4234 Lindos way has a pool.
Does 4234 Lindos way have accessible units?
No, 4234 Lindos way does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 Lindos way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4234 Lindos way has units with dishwashers.
