All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4195 Archway Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4195 Archway Ln
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

4195 Archway Ln

4195 Archway Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4195 Archway Ln, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 11/20/19 Spacious 4 BD/4 BA Home - Garage, Pool/Spa, Yard - Property Id: 166094

OPEN HOUSE 2pm SATURDAY Nov 2nd! Please RSVP to confirm.

SPACIOUS Energy Star detached 2,150 SqFt Home! Welcome to the PepperTree community at Mission Lane, Built in 2018, minutes from a beachside morning jog!

- 4 BD/4 BA + Loft
- Downstairs 1 BR/1 BA!
- 2 Master Suites!

- Washer/Dryer, stainless kitchen appliances (w/ refrigerator), granite counters, shaker cabinets, luxury vinyl / carpet floors, laundry room, walk-in closets.

- Tankless water heater, Central A/C, Insta-Hot water, dual pane windows.
- 2 car garage + guest parking
- Fenced Back Yard
- Enjoy community pool, spa, cabanas, BBQ kitchen area! New 1-acre park, bocce ball, tot lot, and additional park areas.

- Close to All! Located by freeways (Highways 76, 78 and I-5), Camp Pendleton, historic Mission San Luis Rey. Walk to shopping, dining, or take the bike path to the Harbor.

- Available 11/20/19! Rents $3200/mo, $3200 security deposit. 12-24 Month Lease.

- Pet friendly, 2 pets max. Pet rent is $50/mo per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166094p
Property Id 166094

(RLNE5214446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4195 Archway Ln have any available units?
4195 Archway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4195 Archway Ln have?
Some of 4195 Archway Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4195 Archway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4195 Archway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4195 Archway Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4195 Archway Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4195 Archway Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4195 Archway Ln offers parking.
Does 4195 Archway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4195 Archway Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4195 Archway Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4195 Archway Ln has a pool.
Does 4195 Archway Ln have accessible units?
No, 4195 Archway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4195 Archway Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4195 Archway Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego