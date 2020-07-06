4195 Archway Ln

Amenities
Available 11/20/19 Spacious 4 BD/4 BA Home - Garage, Pool/Spa, Yard - Property Id: 166094
OPEN HOUSE 2pm SATURDAY Nov 2nd! Please RSVP to confirm.
SPACIOUS Energy Star detached 2,150 SqFt Home! Welcome to the PepperTree community at Mission Lane, Built in 2018, minutes from a beachside morning jog!
- 4 BD/4 BA + Loft
- Downstairs 1 BR/1 BA!
- 2 Master Suites!
- Washer/Dryer, stainless kitchen appliances (w/ refrigerator), granite counters, shaker cabinets, luxury vinyl / carpet floors, laundry room, walk-in closets.
- Tankless water heater, Central A/C, Insta-Hot water, dual pane windows.
- 2 car garage + guest parking
- Fenced Back Yard
- Enjoy community pool, spa, cabanas, BBQ kitchen area! New 1-acre park, bocce ball, tot lot, and additional park areas.
- Close to All! Located by freeways (Highways 76, 78 and I-5), Camp Pendleton, historic Mission San Luis Rey. Walk to shopping, dining, or take the bike path to the Harbor.
- Available 11/20/19! Rents $3200/mo, $3200 security deposit. 12-24 Month Lease.
- Pet friendly, 2 pets max. Pet rent is $50/mo per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166094p
Property Id 166094
(RLNE5214446)