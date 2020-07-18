Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4157 Baycliff Way
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM
4157 Baycliff Way
4157 Baycliff Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
4157 Baycliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 2/29/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4157 Baycliff Way have any available units?
4157 Baycliff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
Is 4157 Baycliff Way currently offering any rent specials?
4157 Baycliff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 Baycliff Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4157 Baycliff Way is pet friendly.
Does 4157 Baycliff Way offer parking?
No, 4157 Baycliff Way does not offer parking.
Does 4157 Baycliff Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4157 Baycliff Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 Baycliff Way have a pool?
No, 4157 Baycliff Way does not have a pool.
Does 4157 Baycliff Way have accessible units?
No, 4157 Baycliff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 Baycliff Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4157 Baycliff Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4157 Baycliff Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4157 Baycliff Way does not have units with air conditioning.
