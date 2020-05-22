Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4143 Andros Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4143 Andros Way
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4143 Andros Way
4143 Andros Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ocean Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4143 Andros Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4143 Andros Way have any available units?
4143 Andros Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4143 Andros Way have?
Some of 4143 Andros Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4143 Andros Way currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Andros Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Andros Way pet-friendly?
No, 4143 Andros Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 4143 Andros Way offer parking?
No, 4143 Andros Way does not offer parking.
Does 4143 Andros Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4143 Andros Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Andros Way have a pool?
Yes, 4143 Andros Way has a pool.
Does 4143 Andros Way have accessible units?
No, 4143 Andros Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Andros Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4143 Andros Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Similar Pages
Oceanside 1 Bedrooms
Oceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with Parking
Oceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Costa
Downtown Oceanside
San Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del Oro
Loma Alta
Tri City
Ocean Hills
Peacock
Apartments Near Colleges
MiraCosta College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego