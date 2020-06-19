Rent Calculator
414 S Nevada St unit B
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM
414 S Nevada St unit B
414 S Nevada St
·
No Longer Available
414 S Nevada St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
carpet
range
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
parking
garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 414 S Nevada St unit B have any available units?
414 S Nevada St unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 414 S Nevada St unit B have?
Some of 414 S Nevada St unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 414 S Nevada St unit B currently offering any rent specials?
414 S Nevada St unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 S Nevada St unit B pet-friendly?
No, 414 S Nevada St unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 414 S Nevada St unit B offer parking?
Yes, 414 S Nevada St unit B offers parking.
Does 414 S Nevada St unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 S Nevada St unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 S Nevada St unit B have a pool?
No, 414 S Nevada St unit B does not have a pool.
Does 414 S Nevada St unit B have accessible units?
No, 414 S Nevada St unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 414 S Nevada St unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 S Nevada St unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
