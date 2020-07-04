All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4135 Mission Tree Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4135 Mission Tree Way
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

4135 Mission Tree Way

4135 Mission Tree Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4135 Mission Tree Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Brand new upgraded 4B+Den/4B Mission Lane detached house in Oceanside beach community. Energy Star Home with 1B/1B Downstairs!Open and bright living,dining & kitchen feature gorgeous hard floor in 1st level, granite kitchen counter-tops, ample cabinet, and stainless-steel appliances. 2-Car garage,Central A/C & Heat,shutter windows in entire house.Washer/Dryer in home laundry room.Located next to the historic mission.Work to hubs,shops,dining,&charter schools.Recreation area has a beautiful community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 Mission Tree Way have any available units?
4135 Mission Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4135 Mission Tree Way have?
Some of 4135 Mission Tree Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 Mission Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
4135 Mission Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 Mission Tree Way pet-friendly?
No, 4135 Mission Tree Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4135 Mission Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 4135 Mission Tree Way offers parking.
Does 4135 Mission Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4135 Mission Tree Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 Mission Tree Way have a pool?
Yes, 4135 Mission Tree Way has a pool.
Does 4135 Mission Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 4135 Mission Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 Mission Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4135 Mission Tree Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego