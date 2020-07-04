4135 Mission Tree Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Brand new upgraded 4B+Den/4B Mission Lane detached house in Oceanside beach community. Energy Star Home with 1B/1B Downstairs!Open and bright living,dining & kitchen feature gorgeous hard floor in 1st level, granite kitchen counter-tops, ample cabinet, and stainless-steel appliances. 2-Car garage,Central A/C & Heat,shutter windows in entire house.Washer/Dryer in home laundry room.Located next to the historic mission.Work to hubs,shops,dining,&charter schools.Recreation area has a beautiful community pool.