4106 Mission Tree Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Newly Built 4B/4BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Backyard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Unique opportunity to lease this 2019 new build! Beautiful 4B/4BA available for lease in Oceanside featuring approximately 2,157 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature beautiful plank flooring throughout. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Private backyard access off of living room. Laundry room includes washer/dryer with built in cabinetry. Large master bedroom includes walk-in closet and attached bathroom with dual sinks, shower stall and large soaking tub. Community features pool and spa!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2970

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one dog

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kdhm1rCpSgw



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside/ Mission Lane

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: no

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2019



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 10 months-1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



No Cats Allowed



