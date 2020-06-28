All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4106 Mission Tree Way
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

4106 Mission Tree Way

4106 Mission Tree Way · No Longer Available
Location

4106 Mission Tree Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Newly Built 4B/4BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Backyard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Unique opportunity to lease this 2019 new build! Beautiful 4B/4BA available for lease in Oceanside featuring approximately 2,157 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature beautiful plank flooring throughout. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Private backyard access off of living room. Laundry room includes washer/dryer with built in cabinetry. Large master bedroom includes walk-in closet and attached bathroom with dual sinks, shower stall and large soaking tub. Community features pool and spa!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2970
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one dog
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kdhm1rCpSgw

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside/ Mission Lane
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2019

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 10 months-1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5083923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

