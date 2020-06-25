All apartments in Oceanside
Location

4098 Ivey Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
4 Bed 2.5 bath home with upgraded kitchen, large family room, dining room & wood floors. Backyard is an entertainers dream with beautiful fire pit and large covered patio. Large master has private bath featuring walk-in closets and built-in cabinets. Desirable gated Rancho del Oro community of Ivey Ridge is walking distance to Distinguished School Ivey Ranch Elementary, MLK Middle School, and El Camino High School. Ultimate family neighborhood with easy access to heated community pool, jacuzzi, & tot lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4098 Ivey Vista Way have any available units?
4098 Ivey Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4098 Ivey Vista Way have?
Some of 4098 Ivey Vista Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4098 Ivey Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
4098 Ivey Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4098 Ivey Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 4098 Ivey Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4098 Ivey Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 4098 Ivey Vista Way offers parking.
Does 4098 Ivey Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4098 Ivey Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4098 Ivey Vista Way have a pool?
Yes, 4098 Ivey Vista Way has a pool.
Does 4098 Ivey Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 4098 Ivey Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4098 Ivey Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4098 Ivey Vista Way has units with dishwashers.
