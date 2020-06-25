4098 Ivey Vista Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking playground pool

4 Bed 2.5 bath home with upgraded kitchen, large family room, dining room & wood floors. Backyard is an entertainers dream with beautiful fire pit and large covered patio. Large master has private bath featuring walk-in closets and built-in cabinets. Desirable gated Rancho del Oro community of Ivey Ridge is walking distance to Distinguished School Ivey Ranch Elementary, MLK Middle School, and El Camino High School. Ultimate family neighborhood with easy access to heated community pool, jacuzzi, & tot lot.