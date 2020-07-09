Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 405 Stoney Point Way - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
405 Stoney Point Way - 1
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:10 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
405 Stoney Point Way - 1
405 Stoney Point Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
405 Stoney Point Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano
Amenities
on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Upgraded Two Bedroom, Two Bath upgraded condo. Upgraded with garage. Hoa, provides gym, pool and putting green. . Close to beach.
Upper unit. Pet friendly. Can come furnished or unfurnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 have any available units?
405 Stoney Point Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 have?
Some of 405 Stoney Point Way - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
405 Stoney Point Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 has a pool.
Does 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Stoney Point Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Similar Pages
Oceanside 1 Bedrooms
Oceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with Parking
Oceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Costa
Downtown Oceanside
San Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del Oro
Loma Alta
Tri City
Ocean Hills
Peacock
Apartments Near Colleges
MiraCosta College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego