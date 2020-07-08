All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

4019 Ivey Vista Way

4019 Ivey Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

4019 Ivey Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in the Gated Community of Ivey Ridge. Living room has fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and large windows. Kitchen has refrigerator, built in microwave, and brand new dishwasher. Washer and dryer included in the 2 car attached garage. Community Pool, Spa, and Tot lot. Easy access to 76 and 5 freeway. Walking Distance to Schools and Large Community Park. New carpet and paint! Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Ivey Vista Way have any available units?
4019 Ivey Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 Ivey Vista Way have?
Some of 4019 Ivey Vista Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Ivey Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Ivey Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Ivey Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 4019 Ivey Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4019 Ivey Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Ivey Vista Way offers parking.
Does 4019 Ivey Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 Ivey Vista Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Ivey Vista Way have a pool?
Yes, 4019 Ivey Vista Way has a pool.
Does 4019 Ivey Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 4019 Ivey Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Ivey Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4019 Ivey Vista Way has units with dishwashers.

