4019 Ivey Vista Way

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in the Gated Community of Ivey Ridge. Living room has fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and large windows. Kitchen has refrigerator, built in microwave, and brand new dishwasher. Washer and dryer included in the 2 car attached garage. Community Pool, Spa, and Tot lot. Easy access to 76 and 5 freeway. Walking Distance to Schools and Large Community Park. New carpet and paint! Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

