400 N The Strand
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM
400 N The Strand
400 N the Strand N
·
No Longer Available
Location
400 N the Strand N, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 N The Strand have any available units?
400 N The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 400 N The Strand have?
Some of 400 N The Strand's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 400 N The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
400 N The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 400 N The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 400 N The Strand offer parking?
No, 400 N The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 400 N The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 N The Strand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N The Strand have a pool?
No, 400 N The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 400 N The Strand have accessible units?
No, 400 N The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 N The Strand has units with dishwashers.
