3885 Oxford Place

3 bd/2ba corner home with large sunroom/bonus room!! - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom corner house!



Large sunroom perfect for a pool table or game room!



Property if 1650 square feet not including the sunroom!!



On the top of the hill with a beautiful view of sunsets and a view of the ocean!



Property has RV parking and also is wheelchair accessible



Low maintenance back yard and property includes landscaping!



Minutes from the 78 and shopping centers!



Fridge and washer/dryer hook ups



Large Master bedroom with 2 closets and door to sunroom!



Home has A/C and ceiling fans!



Security Deposit $2,500. Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.



Contact Pacific Property Management for additional information or to schedule a viewing.



(760) 518-5664



(RLNE2142875)