All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3885 Oxford Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3885 Oxford Place
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

3885 Oxford Place

3885 Oxford Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3885 Oxford Place, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bd/2ba corner home with large sunroom/bonus room!! - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom corner house!

Large sunroom perfect for a pool table or game room!

Property if 1650 square feet not including the sunroom!!

On the top of the hill with a beautiful view of sunsets and a view of the ocean!

Property has RV parking and also is wheelchair accessible

Low maintenance back yard and property includes landscaping!

Minutes from the 78 and shopping centers!

Fridge and washer/dryer hook ups

Large Master bedroom with 2 closets and door to sunroom!

Home has A/C and ceiling fans!

Security Deposit $2,500. Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.

Contact Pacific Property Management for additional information or to schedule a viewing.

(760) 518-5664

(RLNE2142875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3885 Oxford Place have any available units?
3885 Oxford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3885 Oxford Place have?
Some of 3885 Oxford Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3885 Oxford Place currently offering any rent specials?
3885 Oxford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3885 Oxford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3885 Oxford Place is pet friendly.
Does 3885 Oxford Place offer parking?
Yes, 3885 Oxford Place offers parking.
Does 3885 Oxford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3885 Oxford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3885 Oxford Place have a pool?
No, 3885 Oxford Place does not have a pool.
Does 3885 Oxford Place have accessible units?
Yes, 3885 Oxford Place has accessible units.
Does 3885 Oxford Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3885 Oxford Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego