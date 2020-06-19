3755 N Vista Campana

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Enter into this ocean-breezy hilltop abode and enjoy majestic, expansive views across the San Luis Rey river valley and Santa Margarita mountains beyond. This brightly lit home will have new kitchen floor tile, new paint throughout along with in-unit washer/dryer. Large, enclosed patio space not incld'd in the sq.ft., but yours from which to enjoy breathtaking, unobstructed sunsets. There's also an addit'l work/mud room with built-in storage. Contact owner for showing info: 760-518-0014. 55+ community.