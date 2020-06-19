All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
3755 N Vista Campana
3755 N Vista Campana

3755 Vista Campana N · No Longer Available
Location

3755 Vista Campana N, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Enter into this ocean-breezy hilltop abode and enjoy majestic, expansive views across the San Luis Rey river valley and Santa Margarita mountains beyond. This brightly lit home will have new kitchen floor tile, new paint throughout along with in-unit washer/dryer. Large, enclosed patio space not incld'd in the sq.ft., but yours from which to enjoy breathtaking, unobstructed sunsets. There's also an addit'l work/mud room with built-in storage. Contact owner for showing info: 760-518-0014. 55+ community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 N Vista Campana have any available units?
3755 N Vista Campana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 N Vista Campana have?
Some of 3755 N Vista Campana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 N Vista Campana currently offering any rent specials?
3755 N Vista Campana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 N Vista Campana pet-friendly?
No, 3755 N Vista Campana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3755 N Vista Campana offer parking?
No, 3755 N Vista Campana does not offer parking.
Does 3755 N Vista Campana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3755 N Vista Campana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 N Vista Campana have a pool?
Yes, 3755 N Vista Campana has a pool.
Does 3755 N Vista Campana have accessible units?
No, 3755 N Vista Campana does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 N Vista Campana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3755 N Vista Campana has units with dishwashers.

