3755 N Vista Campana

Amenities
Enter into this ocean-breezy hilltop abode and enjoy majestic, expansive views across the San Luis Rey river valley and Santa Margarita mountains beyond. This brightly lit home will have new kitchen floor tile, new paint throughout along with in-unit washer/dryer. Large, enclosed patio space not incld'd in the sq.ft., but yours from which to enjoy breathtaking, unobstructed sunsets. There's also an addit'l work/mud room with built-in storage. Contact owner for showing info: 760-518-0014. 55+ community.