Home
Oceanside, CA
3737 Balboa
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3737 Balboa
3737 Balboa Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3737 Balboa Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3737 Balboa have any available units?
3737 Balboa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3737 Balboa have?
Some of 3737 Balboa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3737 Balboa currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Balboa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Balboa pet-friendly?
No, 3737 Balboa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 3737 Balboa offer parking?
Yes, 3737 Balboa offers parking.
Does 3737 Balboa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3737 Balboa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Balboa have a pool?
No, 3737 Balboa does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Balboa have accessible units?
No, 3737 Balboa does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Balboa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 Balboa has units with dishwashers.
